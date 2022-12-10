AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
K.Johnson2332.4171-421.40667-19171-99.71748020.9
Vassell1932.5142-311.45759-14147-58.81039020.5
Poeltl2027.3114-178.6400-029-56.51825712.9
Jones2430.4114-266.42920-6556-61.91830412.7
McDermott2120.881-172.47142-10113-19.68421710.3
Richardson1823.163-158.39932-8928-33.84818610.3
Collins1519.550-101.49510-3611-15.7331218.1
Sochan2024.971-150.4738-4411-20.5501618.1
Wesley211.56-9.6672-32-4.500168.0
Bates-Diop2218.169-132.52311-3025-30.8331747.9
Primo423.39-26.3463-127-9.778287.0
Bassey1515.636-51.7062-614-22.636885.9
Langford1418.834-72.4724-2011-17.647835.9
Branham1217.823-71.3249-398-10.800635.3
Roby2013.436-84.42912-378-18.444924.6
Dieng1110.616-37.4328-273-4.750433.9
Hall99.29-28.3213-157-9.778283.1
Barlow37.32-6.3330-34-41.00082.7
A.Johnson47.53-6.5000-21-2.50071.8
TEAM25241.01049-2279.460292-861356-490.7272746109.8
OPPONENTS25241.01134-2243.506325-819427-538.7943020120.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
K.Johnson22971195.2693.044020532
Vassell476804.2683.629014308
Poeltl771201979.8693.5460184820
Jones1863813.41636.844035474
McDermott634401.9311.53502214
Richardson733402.2532.931012312
Collins2555805.3412.7541103315
Sochan2655814.0402.0520193110
Wesley1121.042.030020
Bates-Diop2738653.016.715013174
Primo211133.2184.5801112
Bassey3059895.9231.538071919
Langford2316392.8141.02409115
Branham318211.8211.81402112
Roby849572.8281.429010146
Dieng922312.8191.71901115
Hall39121.3111.260170
Barlow2131.031.030100
A.Johnson28102.51.330140
TEAM295765106042.469227.74971176401108
OPPONENTS258851110944.469427.84670199363107

