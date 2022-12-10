|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|K.Johnson
|23
|32.4
|171-421
|.406
|67-191
|71-99
|.717
|480
|20.9
|Vassell
|19
|32.5
|142-311
|.457
|59-141
|47-58
|.810
|390
|20.5
|Poeltl
|20
|27.3
|114-178
|.640
|0-0
|29-56
|.518
|257
|12.9
|Jones
|24
|30.4
|114-266
|.429
|20-65
|56-61
|.918
|304
|12.7
|McDermott
|21
|20.8
|81-172
|.471
|42-101
|13-19
|.684
|217
|10.3
|Richardson
|18
|23.1
|63-158
|.399
|32-89
|28-33
|.848
|186
|10.3
|Collins
|15
|19.5
|50-101
|.495
|10-36
|11-15
|.733
|121
|8.1
|Sochan
|20
|24.9
|71-150
|.473
|8-44
|11-20
|.550
|161
|8.1
|Wesley
|2
|11.5
|6-9
|.667
|2-3
|2-4
|.500
|16
|8.0
|Bates-Diop
|22
|18.1
|69-132
|.523
|11-30
|25-30
|.833
|174
|7.9
|Primo
|4
|23.3
|9-26
|.346
|3-12
|7-9
|.778
|28
|7.0
|Bassey
|15
|15.6
|36-51
|.706
|2-6
|14-22
|.636
|88
|5.9
|Langford
|14
|18.8
|34-72
|.472
|4-20
|11-17
|.647
|83
|5.9
|Branham
|12
|17.8
|23-71
|.324
|9-39
|8-10
|.800
|63
|5.3
|Roby
|20
|13.4
|36-84
|.429
|12-37
|8-18
|.444
|92
|4.6
|Dieng
|11
|10.6
|16-37
|.432
|8-27
|3-4
|.750
|43
|3.9
|Hall
|9
|9.2
|9-28
|.321
|3-15
|7-9
|.778
|28
|3.1
|Barlow
|3
|7.3
|2-6
|.333
|0-3
|4-4
|1.000
|8
|2.7
|A.Johnson
|4
|7.5
|3-6
|.500
|0-2
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.8
|TEAM
|25
|241.0
|1049-2279
|.460
|292-861
|356-490
|.727
|2746
|109.8
|OPPONENTS
|25
|241.0
|1134-2243
|.506
|325-819
|427-538
|.794
|3020
|120.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|K.Johnson
|22
|97
|119
|5.2
|69
|3.0
|44
|0
|20
|53
|2
|Vassell
|4
|76
|80
|4.2
|68
|3.6
|29
|0
|14
|30
|8
|Poeltl
|77
|120
|197
|9.8
|69
|3.5
|46
|0
|18
|48
|20
|Jones
|18
|63
|81
|3.4
|163
|6.8
|44
|0
|35
|47
|4
|McDermott
|6
|34
|40
|1.9
|31
|1.5
|35
|0
|2
|21
|4
|Richardson
|7
|33
|40
|2.2
|53
|2.9
|31
|0
|12
|31
|2
|Collins
|25
|55
|80
|5.3
|41
|2.7
|54
|1
|10
|33
|15
|Sochan
|26
|55
|81
|4.0
|40
|2.0
|52
|0
|19
|31
|10
|Wesley
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|4
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bates-Diop
|27
|38
|65
|3.0
|16
|.7
|15
|0
|13
|17
|4
|Primo
|2
|11
|13
|3.2
|18
|4.5
|8
|0
|1
|11
|2
|Bassey
|30
|59
|89
|5.9
|23
|1.5
|38
|0
|7
|19
|19
|Langford
|23
|16
|39
|2.8
|14
|1.0
|24
|0
|9
|11
|5
|Branham
|3
|18
|21
|1.8
|21
|1.8
|14
|0
|2
|11
|2
|Roby
|8
|49
|57
|2.8
|28
|1.4
|29
|0
|10
|14
|6
|Dieng
|9
|22
|31
|2.8
|19
|1.7
|19
|0
|1
|11
|5
|Hall
|3
|9
|12
|1.3
|11
|1.2
|6
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Barlow
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|3
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Johnson
|2
|8
|10
|2.5
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|TEAM
|295
|765
|1060
|42.4
|692
|27.7
|497
|1
|176
|401
|108
|OPPONENTS
|258
|851
|1109
|44.4
|694
|27.8
|467
|0
|199
|363
|107
