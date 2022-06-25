PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3205059
Schwarber lf400012.215
Hoskins 1b301011.249
Harper dh400002.320
Castellanos rf400001.242
Realmuto c400003.236
Bohm 3b402000.256
Vierling cf302010.238
Camargo ss300010.234
Stott 2b300000.161
a-Muñoz ph000010.200

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29171213
Profar lf401001.251
Cronenworth 2b400002.246
Voit dh400004.231
Hosmer 1b411003.282
Au.Nola c301101.241
Mazara rf100020.293
Grisham cf000000.191
Kim 3b301001.232
Abrams ss301001.181
Azocar cf-rf302000.271

Philadelphia000000000_051
San Diego00000100x_170

a-walked for Stott in the 9th.

E_Aa.Nola (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6. 2B_Profar (17), Hosmer (13). RBIs_Au.Nola (21). CS_Azocar (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos, Camargo, Schwarber 2, Harper 2); San Diego 3 (Voit, Abrams, Cronenworth). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Stott.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Aa.Nola, L, 4-57711210982.98
Alvarado100003156.27
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore530044973.34
Crismatt, W, 4-0200001261.27
García, H, 12100003122.86
Rogers, S, 22-25120011292.70

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:05. A_38,890 (40,209).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

