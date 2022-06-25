|Philadelphia
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|7
|1
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Grisham cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muñoz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar cf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
E_Aa.Nola (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6. 2B_Profar (17), Hosmer (13).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:05. A_38,890 (40,209).
