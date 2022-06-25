PhiladelphiaSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals29171
Schwarber lf4000Profar lf4010
Hoskins 1b3010Cronenworth 2b4000
Harper dh4000Voit dh4000
Castellanos rf4000Hosmer 1b4110
Realmuto c4000Au.Nola c3011
Bohm 3b4020Mazara rf1000
Vierling cf3020Grisham cf0000
Camargo ss3000Kim 3b3010
Stott 2b3000Abrams ss3010
Muñoz ph0000Azocar cf-rf3020

Philadelphia0000000000
San Diego00000100x1

E_Aa.Nola (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6. 2B_Profar (17), Hosmer (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Aa.Nola L,4-57711210
Alvarado100003
San Diego
Gore530044
Crismatt W,4-0200001
García H,12100003
Rogers S,22-25120011

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:05. A_38,890 (40,209).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

