San DiegoAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38101310Totals33282
Bogaerts ss4210Acuña Jr. rf3021
Machado 3b5230White ph1000
Soto lf4120Olson 1b4011
Cruz dh4236Riley 3b3010
Cronenworth 1b5110Adrianza ph1000
Kim 2b4123Albies 2b4010
Nola c4000Murphy c3000
Grisham cf4111Rosario lf4000
Azocar rf4000Ozuna dh3000
Arcia ss3220
Hilliard cf4010

San Diego01313200010
Atlanta0000101002

DP_San Diego 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Cronenworth (3), Kim (4), Soto (2), Cruz (2). HR_Cruz (2), Grisham (3), Kim (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (5).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Lugo W,2-0651145
Tapia121112
Crismatt210002
Atlanta
Dodd L,1-141-3107713
Luetge12-333321
Jiménez100001
Minter100002
Young100001

HBP_Tapia (Riley), Young (Cruz). WP_Lugo, Dodd.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:50. A_40,138 (41,149).

