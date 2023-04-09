|San Diego
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|10
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|3
|6
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|013
|132
|000
|—
|10
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
DP_San Diego 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Cronenworth (3), Kim (4), Soto (2), Cruz (2). HR_Cruz (2), Grisham (3), Kim (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (5).
|4
|10
|7
|7
|1
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Tapia (Riley), Young (Cruz). WP_Lugo, Dodd.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:50. A_40,138 (41,149).
