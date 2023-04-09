|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|10
|3
|8
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.350
|Cronenworth 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.281
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Azocar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|5
|9
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|a-White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.350
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|b-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.074
|Arcia ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|San Diego
|013
|132
|000_10
|13
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|100_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Acuña Jr. in the 9th. b-flied out for Riley in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Cronenworth (3), Kim (4), Soto (2), Cruz (2). HR_Cruz (2), off Dodd; Grisham (3), off Dodd; Kim (2), off Luetge. RBIs_Kim 3 (4), Cruz 6 (9), Grisham (3), Acuña Jr. (5), Olson (11). SB_Acuña Jr. (5).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Azocar, Kim); Atlanta 5 (Murphy 3, Albies, Riley). RISP_San Diego 5 for 12; Atlanta 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Riley, Rosario. GIDP_Cronenworth, Riley, Ozuna.
DP_San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 2-0
|6
|5
|1
|1
|4
|5
|109
|1.38
|Tapia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|5.06
|Crismatt
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|10.13
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dodd, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|3
|84
|7.71
|Luetge
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|42
|9.64
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-1. HBP_Tapia (Riley), Young (Cruz). WP_Lugo, Dodd.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:50. A_40,138 (41,149).
