San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3810131038
Bogaerts ss421010.324
Machado 3b523001.308
Soto lf412011.216
Cruz dh423600.350
Cronenworth 1b511002.212
Kim 2b412311.281
Nola c400001.130
Grisham cf411100.243
Azocar rf400002.222

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3328259
Acuña Jr. rf302110.310
a-White ph100001.000
Olson 1b401110.350
Riley 3b301001.314
b-Adrianza ph100000.000
Albies 2b401002.225
Murphy c300010.150
Rosario lf400001.160
Ozuna dh300011.074
Arcia ss322010.316
Hilliard cf401003.333

San Diego013132000_10130
Atlanta000010100_280

a-struck out for Acuña Jr. in the 9th. b-flied out for Riley in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Cronenworth (3), Kim (4), Soto (2), Cruz (2). HR_Cruz (2), off Dodd; Grisham (3), off Dodd; Kim (2), off Luetge. RBIs_Kim 3 (4), Cruz 6 (9), Grisham (3), Acuña Jr. (5), Olson (11). SB_Acuña Jr. (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Azocar, Kim); Atlanta 5 (Murphy 3, Albies, Riley). RISP_San Diego 5 for 12; Atlanta 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Riley, Rosario. GIDP_Cronenworth, Riley, Ozuna.

DP_San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo, W, 2-06511451091.38
Tapia121112305.06
Crismatt2100022710.13
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dodd, L, 1-141-3107713847.71
Luetge12-333321429.64
Jiménez100001160.00
Minter100002120.00
Young10000193.86

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-1. HBP_Tapia (Riley), Young (Cruz). WP_Lugo, Dodd.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:50. A_40,138 (41,149).

