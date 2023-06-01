|San Diego
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|10
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|Kim 3b-ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Hampson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fortes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sánchez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Berti 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|000
|217
|000
|—
|10
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Nola (1). DP_San Diego 2, Miami 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Miami 4. 2B_Kim (8), Tatis Jr. 3 (8), Bogaerts (8), Dixon (2). HR_G.Sánchez (2). SB_Kim (10), Tatis Jr. (6), Cronenworth (3). SF_Dixon (1), Arraez (2).
HBP_Luzardo (Soto), Stallings (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:27. A_8,405 (37,446).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.