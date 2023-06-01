San DiegoMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36101110Totals28141
Kim 3b-ss4210Arraez 2b2011
Tatis Jr. rf4234Hampson 2b1000
Soto lf3000Soler dh3010
Grisham cf1000Stallings ph-p1000
Bogaerts ss4110De La Cruz lf4010
Odor 3b0000J.Sánchez rf4000
Dixon 1b4122Gurriel 1b4000
Cronenworth 2b4111Fortes c2000
G.Sánchez dh4223Segura 3b3000
Azocar cf-lf4010Berti 3b0000
Nola c4100Davis cf2100
Wendle ss2010

San Diego00021700010
Miami0010000001

E_Nola (1). DP_San Diego 2, Miami 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Miami 4. 2B_Kim (8), Tatis Jr. 3 (8), Bogaerts (8), Dixon (2). HR_G.Sánchez (2). SB_Kim (10), Tatis Jr. (6), Cronenworth (3). SF_Dixon (1), Arraez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Musgrove W,3-2631033
Carlton210001
Cosgrove100001
Miami
Luzardo L,4-451-345518
Barnes1-345510
Hoeing21-320003
Stallings110000

HBP_Luzardo (Soto), Stallings (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:27. A_8,405 (37,446).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

