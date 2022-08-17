|San Diego
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|9
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Berti 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mazara ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Fortes dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Díaz 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|500
|010
|013
|—
|10
|Miami
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
DP_San Diego 0, Miami 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Miami 8. 2B_Kim 2 (23), Machado (30), Bell (26), Wendle 2 (15), Berti (13), Anderson (12). HR_Cronenworth (12). S_Profar (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Clevinger
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Morejon W,2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Suarez H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|López L,7-8
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Bleier
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brazoban
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
Bleier pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Morejon (Fortes). WP_Brazoban.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:44. A_7,273 (36,742).
