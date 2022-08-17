San DiegoMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals3610119Totals33373
Profar lf4000Wendle ss5220
Soto rf3210Berti 3b5021
Mazara ph-rf1000Anderson rf4011
Machado dh4120Bleday lf3000
Drury 3b5111Fortes dh2100
Bell 1b4210Leblanc 2b4000
Cronenworth 2b4124Díaz 1b1010
Grisham cf3200Aguilar ph-1b2000
Kim ss4134Stallings c4011
Nola c4010Burdick cf3000

San Diego50001001310
Miami1001100003

DP_San Diego 0, Miami 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Miami 8. 2B_Kim 2 (23), Machado (30), Bell (26), Wendle 2 (15), Berti (13), Anderson (12). HR_Cronenworth (12). S_Profar (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Clevinger41-363341
Morejon W,2-012-300003
Suarez H,6110002
Martinez100002
Wilson100002
Miami
López L,7-842-366632
Bleier120020
Sulser11-300001
Brazoban101130
Hernandez133321

Bleier pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Morejon (Fortes). WP_Brazoban.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:44. A_7,273 (36,742).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you