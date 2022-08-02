ColoradoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375125Totals39131913
Blackmon dh5000Profar lf6252
Iglesias ss5131Machado 3b4101
Cron 1b5021Cronenworth 2b3122
Rodgers 2b3221Alfaro dh5022
Grichuk rf3112Myers 1b4110
McMahon 3b4020Mazara rf3110
Joe lf4000Azocar rf1110
Daza cf4120Kim ss5242
Serven c4000Nola c4111
Grisham cf4323

Colorado0201002005
San Diego00031342x13

E_Rodgers (9), Grichuk (4), Profar (3). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Daza 2 (12), Iglesias (24), Cron (23), Kim (16), Mazara (7), Nola (10), Profar 2 (24). 3B_Kim (3). HR_Grichuk (10), Rodgers (10), Grisham (12), Cronenworth (10). SF_Nola (7), Machado (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Feltner32-383313
Bird L,1-321-344423
Stephenson2-322210
Blach11-354421
San Diego
Darvish W,10-4663327
Crismatt142200
Hill110000
Baez110002

WP_Baez.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:35. A_23,828 (40,209).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you