San DiegoChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals46192119Totals385115
Profar lf5331Morel cf-2b5123
Azocar lf2000Contreras dh5010
Cronenworth 2b6232Heyward rf0000
Machado 3b4334Wisdom rf2010
Voit dh5232Ortega rf-cf1000
Hosmer 1b5111Schwindel 1b-p4110
Alfaro c6333Gomes c5110
Mazara rf5212Happ lf4030
Kim ss1211Hoerner ss3110
Alcántara ph-ss2011Simmons ss2000
Grisham cf5122Villar 2b-3b4111
Higgins 3b-1b3001

San Diego20036050319
Chicago0400010005

DP_San Diego 0, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Chicago 12. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (16), Alfaro (7), Profar 2 (16), Voit 2 (9), Contreras (12). 3B_Kim (2). HR_Machado (11), Alfaro (5), Voit (8), Morel (5). SF_Grisham (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Weathers32-364443
Stammen W,1-0241100
Wilson11-300012
Tyler210011
Chicago
Kilian L,0-1455550
Norris044400
Wick132201
Mills11-355500
Stout12-300004
Schwindel143310

Stammen pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Norris pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Kilian (Kim), Mills (Kim). WP_Kilian.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:46. A_31,570 (41,649).

