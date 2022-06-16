|San Diego
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|46
|19
|21
|19
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Profar lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Morel cf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Azocar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Heyward rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Wisdom rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Voit dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Ortega rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Schwindel 1b-p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Kim ss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Hoerner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alcántara ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Villar 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Higgins 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|200
|360
|503
|—
|19
|Chicago
|040
|001
|000
|—
|5
DP_San Diego 0, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Chicago 12. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (16), Alfaro (7), Profar 2 (16), Voit 2 (9), Contreras (12). 3B_Kim (2). HR_Machado (11), Alfaro (5), Voit (8), Morel (5). SF_Grisham (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Weathers
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Stammen W,1-0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tyler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Kilian L,0-1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|0
|Norris
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Wick
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Mills
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Stout
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Schwindel
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
Stammen pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Norris pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Kilian (Kim), Mills (Kim). WP_Kilian.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:46. A_31,570 (41,649).
