ColoradoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31141Totals27343
Profar lf3000Bogaerts ss4112
Bryant dh4010Machado 3b4000
Blackmon rf4010Soto lf3000
Cron 1b4000Cruz dh3000
McMahon 2b4111Cronenworth 1b3000
Montero 3b3000Kim 2b2000
Daza cf3000Nola c3010
Tovar ss3000Grisham cf2111
Serven c2010Azocar rf3110
Moustakas ph1000
Díaz c0000

Colorado0000001001
San Diego00300000x3

LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 2. HR_McMahon (1), Grisham (1), Bogaerts (2). SB_Azocar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Gomber L,0-1643314
Suter200011
San Diego
Lugo W,1-0741107
García H,1100012
Hader S,1-1100001

WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:03. A_43,972 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you