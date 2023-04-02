|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Serven c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|San Diego
|003
|000
|00x
|—
|3
LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 2. HR_McMahon (1), Grisham (1), Bogaerts (2). SB_Azocar (1).
WP_Gomber.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:03. A_43,972 (40,222).
