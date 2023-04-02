|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.467
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Serven c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Díaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.444
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|0
|San Diego
|003
|000
|00x_3
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 2. HR_McMahon (1), off Lugo; Grisham (1), off Gomber; Bogaerts (2), off Gomber. RBIs_McMahon (2), Grisham (1), Bogaerts 2 (5). SB_Azocar (1). CS_Grisham (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon 2); San Diego 1 (Grisham). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; San Diego 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Cron.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 0-1
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|79
|4.50
|Suter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 1-0
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|93
|1.29
|García, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Hader, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
WP_Gomber.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:03. A_43,972 (40,222).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.