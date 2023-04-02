ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31141110
Profar lf300011.000
Bryant dh401002.375
Blackmon rf401001.438
Cron 1b400000.467
McMahon 2b411101.176
Montero 3b300001.250
Daza cf300001.176
Tovar ss300002.133
Serven c201001.500
a-Moustakas ph100000.000
Díaz c000000.167

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2734325
Bogaerts ss411200.429
Machado 3b400001.267
Soto lf300001.071
Cruz dh300002.000
Cronenworth 1b300000.071
Kim 2b200011.444
Nola c301000.222
Grisham cf211110.231
Azocar rf311000.250

Colorado000000100_140
San Diego00300000x_340

a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 2. HR_McMahon (1), off Lugo; Grisham (1), off Gomber; Bogaerts (2), off Gomber. RBIs_McMahon (2), Grisham (1), Bogaerts 2 (5). SB_Azocar (1). CS_Grisham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon 2); San Diego 1 (Grisham). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; San Diego 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cron.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, L, 0-1643314794.50
Suter200011300.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo, W, 1-0741107931.29
García, H, 1100012200.00
Hader, S, 1-1100001140.00

WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:03. A_43,972 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you