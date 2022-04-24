Los AngelesSan Diego
Totals33252Totals31353
Betts rf5000Nola c5001
Freeman 1b3000Cronenworth 2b3121
T.Turner ss4012Machado 3b2000
Muncy dh4000Profar lf4110
J.Turner 3b4000Hosmer 1b4000
Smith c3010Myers rf3011
Bellinger cf4010Alfaro dh2000
Taylor lf3110Beaty ph-dh1000
Lux 2b3110Abrams ss4100
Azocar cf3010
Grisham ph0000

Los Angeles00000002002
San Diego01100000013

DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_T.Turner (2), Profar (3). HR_Cronenworth (1). SB_Azocar (2). SF_Myers (1). S_Grisham (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Anderson42-342234
Bickford1-300001
Vesia100000
White100002
Graterol100011
Hudson110001
Bruihl L,0-12-301000
San Diego
Darvish610037
Wilson H,4100001
García H,21-322201
Rogers BS,5-612-320002
Suarez W,1-1100001

HBP_Rogers (Smith). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:27. A_44,444 (40,209).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

