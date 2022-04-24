|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.189
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Muncy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.152
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|4
|9
|Nola c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.189
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.339
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.358
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Alfaro dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|a-Beaty ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Azocar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|b-Grisham ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|0_2
|5
|0
|San Diego
|011
|000
|000
|1_3
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Alfaro in the 9th. b-sacrificed for Azocar in the 10th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_T.Turner (2), Profar (3). HR_Cronenworth (1), off Anderson. RBIs_T.Turner 2 (12), Myers (6), Cronenworth (6), Nola (8). SB_Azocar (2). SF_Myers. S_Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Betts 2, Muncy); San Diego 1 (Machado). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Taylor, Machado.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Lux, Freeman); San Diego 2 (Abrams, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Profar, Machado, Profar).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|80
|2.84
|Bickford
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Vesia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.50
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Hudson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Bruihl, L, 0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.59
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|90
|4.43
|Wilson, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.23
|García, H, 2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|6.00
|Rogers, BS, 5-6
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Suarez, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 2-0, Rogers 2-2. HBP_Rogers (Smith). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:27. A_44,444 (40,209).
