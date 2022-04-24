Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33252312
Betts rf500004.189
Freeman 1b300011.327
T.Turner ss401201.281
Muncy dh400003.152
J.Turner 3b400000.196
Smith c301001.222
Bellinger cf401002.255
Taylor lf311010.317
Lux 2b311010.250

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3135349
Nola c500101.234
Cronenworth 2b312110.189
Machado 3b200021.339
Profar lf411002.239
Hosmer 1b400000.358
Myers rf301100.184
Alfaro dh200012.208
a-Beaty ph-dh100000.067
Abrams ss410001.118
Azocar cf301002.333
b-Grisham ph000000.143

Los Angeles0000000200_250
San Diego0110000001_350

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Alfaro in the 9th. b-sacrificed for Azocar in the 10th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_T.Turner (2), Profar (3). HR_Cronenworth (1), off Anderson. RBIs_T.Turner 2 (12), Myers (6), Cronenworth (6), Nola (8). SB_Azocar (2). SF_Myers. S_Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Betts 2, Muncy); San Diego 1 (Machado). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Taylor, Machado.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Lux, Freeman); San Diego 2 (Abrams, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Profar, Machado, Profar).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson42-342234802.84
Bickford1-30000150.00
Vesia100000110.00
White100002124.50
Graterol100011230.00
Hudson110001140.00
Bruihl, L, 0-12-30100041.59
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish610037904.43
Wilson, H, 4100001141.23
García, H, 21-322201196.00
Rogers, BS, 5-612-320002240.00
Suarez, W, 1-110000195.40

Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 2-0, Rogers 2-2. HBP_Rogers (Smith). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:27. A_44,444 (40,209).

