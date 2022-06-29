|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|6
|6
|Profar lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.246
|Nola c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Alcántara 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Kim 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.228
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Azocar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Varsho rf-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|a-P.Smith ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|San Diego
|000
|011
|101_4
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-walked for Herrera in the 8th.
E_Clevinger (1), Nelson (1). LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Abrams (4), Cronenworth 2 (20), Peralta (15). RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (43), Abrams (7), Voit (33). S_Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Alcántara, Voit, Grisham, Nola, Profar); Arizona 4 (Thomas 3, Varsho). RISP_San Diego 3 for 10; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Voit, Rojas 2. GIDP_Hosmer.
DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Perdomo, Walker).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 2-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|86
|2.79
|Martinez, S, 2-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|3.76
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 3-8
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|105
|3.63
|Nelson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|22
|1.48
|Ramirez
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.64
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.24
|I.Kennedy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:12. A_20,109 (48,686).
