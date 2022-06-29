San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3549466
Profar lf220030.246
Nola c501000.240
Cronenworth 2b-1b513201.245
Voit dh501101.231
Hosmer 1b401001.280
Alcántara 2b100001.159
Kim 3b211020.228
Grisham cf300011.185
Azocar rf400000.241
Abrams ss402101.207

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3003026
Rojas 3b400000.248
Thomas cf400002.253
Marte dh400001.264
Walker 1b400002.200
Peralta lf301010.244
Varsho rf-c400000.231
B.Kennedy 2b301001.172
Perdomo ss301000.200
Herrera c100000.190
a-P.Smith ph-rf000010.207

San Diego000011101_491
Arizona000000000_031

a-walked for Herrera in the 8th.

E_Clevinger (1), Nelson (1). LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Abrams (4), Cronenworth 2 (20), Peralta (15). RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (43), Abrams (7), Voit (33). S_Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Alcántara, Voit, Grisham, Nola, Profar); Arizona 4 (Thomas 3, Varsho). RISP_San Diego 3 for 10; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Voit, Rojas 2. GIDP_Hosmer.

DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Perdomo, Walker).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 2-0610016862.79
Martinez, S, 2-2320010323.76
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 3-85411341053.63
Nelson111020221.48
Ramirez131100184.64
Mantiply100001141.24
I.Kennedy111111203.62

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:12. A_20,109 (48,686).

