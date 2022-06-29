San DiegoArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35494Totals30030
Profar lf2200Rojas 3b4000
Nola c5010Thomas cf4000
Crnenworth 2b-1b5132Marte dh4000
Voit dh5011Walker 1b4000
Hosmer 1b4010Peralta lf3010
Alcántara 2b1000Varsho rf-c4000
Kim 3b2110B.Kennedy 2b3010
Grisham cf3000Perdomo ss3010
Azocar rf4000Herrera c1000
Abrams ss4021P.Smith ph-rf0000

San Diego0000111014
Arizona0000000000

E_Clevinger (1), Nelson (1). DP_San Diego 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Abrams (4), Cronenworth 2 (20), Peralta (15). S_Herrera (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Clevinger W,2-0610016
Martinez S,2-2320010
Arizona
Bumgarner L,3-8541134
Nelson111020
Ramirez131100
Mantiply100001
I.Kennedy111111

Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:12. A_20,109 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

