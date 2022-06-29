|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Profar lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crnenworth 2b-1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alcántara 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho rf-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Azocar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|P.Smith ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|011
|101
|—
|4
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Clevinger (1), Nelson (1). DP_San Diego 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Abrams (4), Cronenworth 2 (20), Peralta (15). S_Herrera (2).
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:12. A_20,109 (48,686).
