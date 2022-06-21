ArizonaSan Diego
Totals31151Totals27444
Varsho rf4120Grisham cf4111
Thomas cf3010Profar lf3000
Rojas 3b4010Cronenworth 2b3111
Walker 1b2001Voit dh4000
P.Smith dh3010Hosmer 1b4000
Luplow lf3000Mazara rf3110
B.Kennedy 2b4000Azocar rf0000
C.Kelly c4000Nola c1100
Perdomo ss4000Abrams ss3000
Kim 3b2012

Arizona1000000001
San Diego12001000x4

LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Thomas (7), Mazara (3). HR_Cronenworth (7), Grisham (6). SB_Thomas (4), Cronenworth (1). SF_Walker (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Davies L,2-4644433
Nelson100010
Wendelken100010
San Diego
Darvish W,7-3741125
García H,11110000
Rogers S,21-24100002

HBP_Darvish 2 (Luplow,Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:36. A_35,430 (40,209).

