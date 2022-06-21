ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3115127
Varsho rf412000.248
Thomas cf301011.276
Rojas 3b401001.254
Walker 1b200100.199
P.Smith dh301010.196
Luplow lf300001.168
B.Kennedy 2b400002.214
C.Kelly c400001.115
Perdomo ss400001.215

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2744453
Grisham cf411100.188
Profar lf300010.245
Cronenworth 2b311110.259
Voit dh400002.239
Hosmer 1b400000.279
Mazara rf311000.327
Azocar rf000000.247
Nola c110021.227
Abrams ss300000.172
Kim 3b201210.225

Arizona100000000_150
San Diego12001000x_440

LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Thomas (7), Mazara (3). HR_Cronenworth (7), off Davies; Grisham (6), off Davies. RBIs_Walker (36), Cronenworth (41), Kim 2 (25), Grisham (26). SB_Thomas (4), Cronenworth (1). CS_Kim (2). SF_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Luplow 2, B.Kennedy 2); San Diego 1 (Hosmer). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Diego 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Walker, Abrams.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 2-4644433963.96
Nelson100010121.71
Wendelken100010154.38
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 7-37411251043.17
García, H, 11110000133.08
Rogers, S, 21-24100002142.89

HBP_Darvish 2 (Luplow,Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:36. A_35,430 (40,209).

