ArizonaSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals353103Totals32484
C.Kelly c5122Profar lf4010
Rojas 3b4010Cronenworth 1b4110
Marte dh4000Machado 3b3110
Walker 1b3010Alfaro c4010
Luplow lf3110Voit dh4113
Peralta ph-lf1000Kim ss4010
McCarthy rf4010Grisham cf4110
Kennedy 2b4021Ruiz rf3000
Thomas cf4010Batten 2b2011
Perdomo ss3110

Arizona0001200003
San Diego00001300x4

E_Machado (4). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 6. 2B_McCarthy (6), Rojas (13), Luplow (5), C.Kelly (6), Batten (1), Cronenworth (23), Alfaro (12). 3B_Kennedy (2). HR_C.Kelly (4), Voit (11). SB_Kim (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gilbert553311
Ramirez L,2-3 BS,0-31-321101
Mantiply2-300002
Nelson2-300000
Middleton110000
Smith1-300000
San Diego
Manaea W,5-4673323
Crismatt H,32-310010
García H,151-300010
Hill H,6120000
Rogers S,26-31100002

Gilbert pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Middleton pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Nelson (Batten).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:02. A_42,384 (40,209).

