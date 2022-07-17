|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kennedy 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ruiz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Batten 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|000
|120
|000
|—
|3
|San Diego
|000
|013
|00x
|—
|4
E_Machado (4). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 6. 2B_McCarthy (6), Rojas (13), Luplow (5), C.Kelly (6), Batten (1), Cronenworth (23), Alfaro (12). 3B_Kennedy (2). HR_C.Kelly (4), Voit (11). SB_Kim (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Gilbert
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Ramirez L,2-3 BS,0-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nelson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middleton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Manaea W,5-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Crismatt H,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|García H,15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hill H,6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers S,26-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Gilbert pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Middleton pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Nelson (Batten).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:02. A_42,384 (40,209).
