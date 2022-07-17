ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35310345
C.Kelly c512201.189
Rojas 3b401012.271
Marte dh400010.272
Walker 1b301011.207
Luplow lf311000.182
a-Peralta ph-lf100000.235
McCarthy rf401000.242
Kennedy 2b402101.235
Thomas cf401000.249
Perdomo ss311010.202

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3248414
Profar lf401000.241
Cronenworth 1b411000.241
Machado 3b311010.306
Alfaro c401001.274
Voit dh411300.219
Kim ss401000.243
Grisham cf411001.192
Ruiz rf300001.278
Batten 2b201101.250

Arizona000120000_3100
San Diego00001300x_481

a-lined out for Luplow in the 7th.

E_Machado (4). LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 6. 2B_McCarthy (6), Rojas (13), Luplow (5), C.Kelly (6), Batten (1), Cronenworth (23), Alfaro (12). 3B_Kennedy (2). HR_C.Kelly (4), off Manaea; Voit (11), off Ramirez. RBIs_Kennedy (12), C.Kelly 2 (14), Batten (1), Voit 3 (39). SB_Kim (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas, Marte 2, Peralta 2, Kennedy); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Profar, Ruiz). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 8.

GIDP_Luplow, Perdomo.

DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Batten, Cronenworth; Kim, Cronenworth).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert553311815.34
Ramirez, L, 2-3, BS, 0-31-321101105.06
Mantiply2-30000292.27
Nelson2-300000141.82
Middleton110000131.74
Smith1-30000024.81
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, W, 5-4673323944.11
Crismatt, H, 32-310010202.72
García, H, 151-30001073.57
Hill, H, 6120000114.15
Rogers, S, 26-31100002153.82

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-2, Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Smith 1-0, García 2-0. HBP_Nelson (Batten).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:02. A_42,384 (40,209).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you