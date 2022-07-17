|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|4
|5
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.189
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Kennedy 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|1
|4
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.219
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Ruiz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Batten 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Arizona
|000
|120
|000_3
|10
|0
|San Diego
|000
|013
|00x_4
|8
|1
a-lined out for Luplow in the 7th.
E_Machado (4). LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 6. 2B_McCarthy (6), Rojas (13), Luplow (5), C.Kelly (6), Batten (1), Cronenworth (23), Alfaro (12). 3B_Kennedy (2). HR_C.Kelly (4), off Manaea; Voit (11), off Ramirez. RBIs_Kennedy (12), C.Kelly 2 (14), Batten (1), Voit 3 (39). SB_Kim (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas, Marte 2, Peralta 2, Kennedy); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Profar, Ruiz). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 8.
GIDP_Luplow, Perdomo.
DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Batten, Cronenworth; Kim, Cronenworth).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|81
|5.34
|Ramirez, L, 2-3, BS, 0-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|5.06
|Mantiply
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.27
|Nelson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.82
|Middleton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.74
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.81
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 5-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|94
|4.11
|Crismatt, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.72
|García, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.57
|Hill, H, 6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.15
|Rogers, S, 26-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.82
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-2, Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Smith 1-0, García 2-0. HBP_Nelson (Batten).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:02. A_42,384 (40,209).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.