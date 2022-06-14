|San Diego
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Profar lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Morel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|001
|000
|030
|—
|4
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Kim (3). DP_San Diego 1, Chicago 2. LOB_San Diego 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Profar (14), Hosmer (12). HR_Gomes (3). SB_Villar (5).
HBP_Darvish (Contreras). WP_Hughes.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:45. A_31,629 (41,649).
