San DiegoChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals364104Totals32151
Profar lf4210Morel cf4010
Cronenworth 2b4131Contreras dh3010
Machado 3b4111Happ lf4010
Voit dh4000Schwindel 1b4010
Hosmer 1b4012Wisdom 3b4000
Nola c4020Gomes c4111
Kim ss4010Hoerner ss3000
Grisham cf4010Heyward rf3000
Azocar rf4000Villar 2b3000

San Diego0010000304
Chicago0100000001

E_Kim (3). DP_San Diego 1, Chicago 2. LOB_San Diego 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Profar (14), Hosmer (12). HR_Gomes (3). SB_Villar (5).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Darvish W,6-3851107
Rogers S,19-22100002
Chicago
Steele761103
Wick L,1-21-333310
Effross2-310000
Hughes100002

HBP_Darvish (Contreras). WP_Hughes.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:45. A_31,629 (41,649).

