|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|13
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Pratto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.328
|Olivares dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|3
|10
|6
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Machado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Odor ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Kim 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|Nola c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.157
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|San Diego
|120
|000
|10x_4
|5
|0
a-flied out for Machado in the 4th.
E_Keller (2). LOB_Kansas City 4, San Diego 11. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (12), Machado (19), Kim (14). SB_Olivares (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Dozier); San Diego 8 (Bogaerts 2, Soto, Nola, Carpenter 3, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; San Diego 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Machado, Grisham. GIDP_Grisham.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 3-4
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|8
|2
|94
|4.36
|Castillo
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|2.89
|Staumont
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.46
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.93
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 4-1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|103
|4.06
|Martinez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.82
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-0, Martinez 1-0. HBP_Keller (Machado), Wacha (Olivares). WP_Keller(2).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:36. A_43,828 (40,222).
