Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29020113
Witt Jr. ss300011.229
Pasquantino 1b401001.269
Perez c400001.293
Pratto lf400003.328
Olivares dh200001.233
Massey 2b301002.221
Dozier rf300001.190
Bradley Jr. cf300002.162
Garcia 3b300001.200

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals28453106
Tatis Jr. rf512100.289
Cronenworth 1b400012.210
Machado 3b100100.231
a-Odor ph-2b300000.130
Soto lf200020.252
Bogaerts ss211020.268
Carpenter dh300012.195
Kim 2b-3b401101.230
Grisham cf210021.203
Nola c211020.157

Kansas City000000000_021
San Diego12000010x_450

a-flied out for Machado in the 4th.

E_Keller (2). LOB_Kansas City 4, San Diego 11. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (12), Machado (19), Kim (14). SB_Olivares (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Dozier); San Diego 8 (Bogaerts 2, Soto, Nola, Carpenter 3, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; San Diego 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Machado, Grisham. GIDP_Grisham.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 3-432-333282944.36
Castillo21-300013422.89
Staumont121110193.46
Taylor100001175.93
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 4-171001111034.06
Martinez210002202.82

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-0, Martinez 1-0. HBP_Keller (Machado), Wacha (Olivares). WP_Keller(2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:36. A_43,828 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you