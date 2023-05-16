Kansas CitySan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29020Totals28453
Witt Jr. ss3000Tatis Jr. rf5121
Pasquantino 1b4010Cronenworth 1b4000
Perez c4000Machado 3b1001
Pratto lf4000Odor ph-2b3000
Olivares dh2000Soto lf2000
Massey 2b3010Bogaerts ss2110
Dozier rf3000Carpenter dh3000
Bradley Jr. cf3000Kim 2b-3b4011
Garcia 3b3000Grisham cf2100
Nola c2110

Kansas City0000000000
San Diego12000010x4

E_Keller (2). DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, San Diego 11. SB_Olivares (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Keller L,3-432-333282
Castillo21-300013
Staumont121110
Taylor100001
San Diego
Wacha W,4-17100111
Martinez210002

Wacha pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Keller (Machado), Wacha (Olivares). WP_Keller(2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:36. A_43,828 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you