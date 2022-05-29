|Pittsburgh
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Castro ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castillo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crnenworth ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Park pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|San Diego
|000
|020
|000
|2
|—
|4
DP_Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Hayes (12). HR_Profar (6), Grisham (2). S_Marcano (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Contreras
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Crowe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton L,2-2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Gore
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Crismatt BS,0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García W,4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
HBP_Gore (Hayes). WP_Contreras, Gore.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:50. A_44,395 (40,209).
