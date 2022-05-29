PittsburghSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32252Totals33484
Castro ss5000Profar lf4122
Hayes 3b3111Kim 3b4010
Reynolds dh4000Hosmer 1b3000
VanMeter 1b3011Voit dh4010
Castillo 2b4000Crnenworth ss-2b4000
Perez c0000Canó 2b3000
Suwinski cf2000Alcántara ss1000
Mitchell rf4000Alfaro c4220
Heineman c4010Grisham cf3112
Park pr-2b0000Azocar rf3010
Marcano lf3120

Pittsburgh00000002002
San Diego00002000024

DP_Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Hayes (12). HR_Profar (6), Grisham (2). S_Marcano (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Contreras552213
Underwood Jr.210013
Crowe110000
Stratton L,2-2112101
San Diego
Gore720039
Crismatt BS,0-1132201
Hill100000
García W,4-2100001

Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Gore (Hayes). WP_Contreras, Gore.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:50. A_44,395 (40,209).

