PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32252311
Castro ss500002.170
Hayes 3b311101.284
Reynolds dh400002.213
VanMeter 1b301111.211
Castillo 2b400002.236
Perez c000000.100
Suwinski cf200020.180
Mitchell rf400002.238
Heineman c401000.059
1-Park pr-2b000000.214
Marcano lf312001.400

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3348427
Profar lf412201.222
Kim 3b401001.223
Hosmer 1b300010.321
Voit dh401000.211
Cronenworth ss-2b400000.207
Canó 2b300002.159
Alcántara ss100001.172
Alfaro c422001.257
Grisham cf311211.164
Azocar rf301000.235

Pittsburgh0000000200_250
San Diego0000200002_480

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Heineman in the 10th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Hayes (12). HR_Profar (6), off Contreras; Grisham (2), off Stratton. RBIs_Hayes (16), VanMeter (8), Profar 2 (22), Grisham 2 (16). S_Marcano.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (VanMeter, Heineman, Castro); San Diego 2 (Azocar 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; San Diego 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mitchell, Castro, Reynolds, Grisham. LIDP_Hosmer. GIDP_Castro, Kim.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Castillo, VanMeter; VanMeter); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Canó, Hosmer).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras552213762.55
Underwood Jr.210013323.27
Crowe110000142.43
Stratton, L, 2-2112101104.58
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore720039931.71
Crismatt, BS, 0-1132201141.90
Hill10000067.00
García, W, 4-2100001112.95

HBP_Gore (Hayes). WP_Contreras, Gore. PB_Alfaro (1).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:50. A_44,395 (40,209).

