|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|11
|Castro ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Castillo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.180
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|1-Park pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Marcano lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Cronenworth ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Alcántara ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.164
|Azocar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020
|0_2
|5
|0
|San Diego
|000
|020
|000
|2_4
|8
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Heineman in the 10th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Hayes (12). HR_Profar (6), off Contreras; Grisham (2), off Stratton. RBIs_Hayes (16), VanMeter (8), Profar 2 (22), Grisham 2 (16). S_Marcano.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (VanMeter, Heineman, Castro); San Diego 2 (Azocar 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; San Diego 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mitchell, Castro, Reynolds, Grisham. LIDP_Hosmer. GIDP_Castro, Kim.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Castillo, VanMeter; VanMeter); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Canó, Hosmer).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|76
|2.55
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|3.27
|Crowe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.43
|Stratton, L, 2-2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.58
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|93
|1.71
|Crismatt, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|1.90
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.00
|García, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.95
HBP_Gore (Hayes). WP_Contreras, Gore. PB_Alfaro (1).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:50. A_44,395 (40,209).
