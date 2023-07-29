|Texas
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Huff dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|040
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Garver (3). DP_Texas 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Texas 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Taveras (18), Garver (6). SB_Cronenworth (5).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:35. A_42,677 (40,222).
