TexasSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31040Totals30484
Semien 2b3000Kim 2b4022
Jankowski lf3000Tatis Jr. rf4000
Lowe 1b4000Soto lf4010
A.García rf4010Machado 3b3110
Jung 3b4000Bogaerts ss4110
Taveras cf4010Cronenworth 1b3110
Garver c4010Campusano c4121
Huff dh3000Sánchez dh2001
J.Smith ss2010Grisham cf2000

Texas0000000000
San Diego04000000x4

E_Garver (3). DP_Texas 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Texas 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Taveras (18), Garver (6). SB_Cronenworth (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Pérez L,8-452-384431
Leclerc11-300002
Sborz100001
San Diego
Darvish W,8-7630029
Wilson110012
Suarez100001
Hader100002

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:35. A_42,677 (40,222).

