|Baltimore
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Henderson 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Westburg 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|San Diego
|003
|000
|20x
|—
|5
E_Pérez (2). DP_Baltimore 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Rutschman (20). HR_Mountcastle (16), Grisham (12). SB_Tatis Jr. (22). SF_Santander (4).
WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:30. A_42,318 (40,222).
