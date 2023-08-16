BaltimoreSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30252Totals31584
Rutschman dh4120Kim 2b4110
Mountcastle 1b4111Tatis Jr. rf4231
Santander rf3001Soto lf3010
Henderson 3b-ss3010Machado 3b4000
Westburg 2b-3b4000Bogaerts ss4011
Hays lf3000Cronenworth 1b4011
Mullins cf3000Sánchez c3000
McCann c3010Gamel dh3000
Mateo ss2000Grisham cf2211
Frazier ph-2b1000

Baltimore1000010002
San Diego00300020x5

E_Pérez (2). DP_Baltimore 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Rutschman (20). HR_Mountcastle (16), Grisham (12). SB_Tatis Jr. (22). SF_Santander (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Kremer L,11-5653324
Fujinami2-322200
Pérez1-310000
Webb100000
San Diego
Snell W,10-8632225
Martinez H,15100001
Suarez H,4110000
Hader S,27-31110002

WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:30. A_42,318 (40,222).

