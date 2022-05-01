San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38511506
Grisham cf503202.182
Cronenworth 1b501100.214
Machado 3b501101.375
Profar lf400001.176
Hosmer dh401000.382
Kim ss400002.250
Beaty rf300000.067
Azocar rf111000.286
Nola c432000.219
Abrams 2b312100.182

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32282210
Vogelbach dh400003.292
Reynolds cf211010.203
Hayes 3b301010.333
Tsutsugo 1b402000.194
Gamel lf301001.230
a-Chavis ph-2b000100.286
VanMeter 2b300001.171
b-Castillo ph-ss100000.255
Suwinski rf312000.217
Marisnick lf100001.146
Tucker ss-rf400002.156
Pérez c401102.208

San Diego001000202_5110
Pittsburgh000000110_283

a-sacrificed for Gamel in the 8th. b-grounded out for VanMeter in the 8th.

E_Keller (1), Tucker (1), De Jong (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Abrams (2), Gamel (3). RBIs_Machado (16), Grisham 2 (6), Abrams (3), Cronenworth (13), Pérez (7), Chavis (12). SF_Abrams, Chavis.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Beaty, Profar, Cronenworth); Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Gamel). RISP_San Diego 4 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Castillo.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Abrams, Cronenworth).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 4-0771108921.97
Suarez011120185.59
Hill, H, 310000097.20
Rogers, S, 9-10100002130.00
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 0-4651105855.32
De Jong222000350.00
Stratton2-332201175.79
Yajure1-310000711.32

Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 3-1, Yajure 2-1. HBP_Musgrove (Reynolds).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:02. A_8,350 (38,747).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you