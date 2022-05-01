|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|0
|6
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.182
|Cronenworth 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Hosmer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.382
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Beaty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Azocar rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Nola c
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Abrams 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Reynolds cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Chavis ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|b-Castillo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Suwinski rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Marisnick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Tucker ss-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|San Diego
|001
|000
|202_5
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|110_2
|8
|3
a-sacrificed for Gamel in the 8th. b-grounded out for VanMeter in the 8th.
E_Keller (1), Tucker (1), De Jong (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Abrams (2), Gamel (3). RBIs_Machado (16), Grisham 2 (6), Abrams (3), Cronenworth (13), Pérez (7), Chavis (12). SF_Abrams, Chavis.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Beaty, Profar, Cronenworth); Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Gamel). RISP_San Diego 4 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Castillo.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Abrams, Cronenworth).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 4-0
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|92
|1.97
|Suarez
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|5.59
|Hill, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.20
|Rogers, S, 9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-4
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|85
|5.32
|De Jong
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|35
|0.00
|Stratton
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|5.79
|Yajure
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11.32
Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 3-1, Yajure 2-1. HBP_Musgrove (Reynolds).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:02. A_8,350 (38,747).
