|San Diego
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Kim ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Longoria ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Slater pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Drury dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Flores 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Profar ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Azocar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|González rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|000
|131
|000
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|210
|—
|4
DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 5. 2B_Machado (34), Myers (11), Drury (4), Wynns (6), Longoria (10). SF_Cronenworth (6). S_Azocar (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Musgrove W,9-6
|6
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|11
|Morejon H,4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|L.García H,20
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader S,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Wood L,8-12
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Littell
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Wood (Kim), Musgrove 2 (Pederson,Davis). WP_Hader.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:13. A_25,298 (41,915).
