abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32595Totals32464
Kim ss4210Wade Jr. 1b4000
Soto rf4000Yastrzemski cf3000
Machado 3b4023Longoria ph1010
Bell 1b4000Slater pr-cf0100
Drury dh4120Flores 3b-2b3100
Myers lf3120Pederson lf3111
Profar ph-lf0000Crawford ss1000
Cronenworth 2b3011Davis 3b2000
Campusano c4111Estrada 2b-ss4011
Azocar cf1000La Stella dh4010
Grisham ph-cf1000González rf3111
Wynns c4011

San Diego0001310005
San Francisco0000012104

DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 5. 2B_Machado (34), Myers (11), Drury (4), Wynns (6), Longoria (10). SF_Cronenworth (6). S_Azocar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Musgrove W,9-662-3333211
Morejon H,4121101
L.García H,201-300001
Hader S,1-2110001
San Francisco
Wood L,8-1242-354415
Littell11-331110
Young100001
Leone110011
Alexander100001

Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wood (Kim), Musgrove 2 (Pederson,Davis). WP_Hader.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13. A_25,298 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

