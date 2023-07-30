|Texas
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|5
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Kim 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Batten 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Jung 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Garver dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Duran ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Crnenworth 1b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Huff c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Campusano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Texas
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|San Diego
|001
|210
|01x
|—
|5
E_Grossman (3), Snell (1). DP_Texas 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Texas 11, San Diego 11. 2B_Lowe (28), Soto (25). HR_Sánchez 2 (12). SB_Kim (21), A.García (7), Duran (6), Taveras (11), Grisham (11), Tatis Jr. (17). SF_Bogaerts (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Bradford
|3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Leclerc L,0-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Burke
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Smith
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Snell W,8-8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|4
|9
|Martinez H,14
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Wilson H,20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Suarez H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader S,25-29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Burke pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Leclerc (Grisham). WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:08. A_42,943 (40,222).
