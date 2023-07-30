TexasSan Diego
Semien 2b5012Kim 2b1110
Grossman lf2010Batten 2b3000
Lowe 1b4020Rivas 1b0000
Thompson pr0000Tatis Jr. rf5111
A.García rf4010Soto lf4021
Jung 3b5000Machado 3b5020
Garver dh3110Bogaerts ss3021
Duran ss3210Crnenworth 1b-2b3020
Huff c4000Campusano dh4000
Taveras cf4010Sánchez c4222
Grisham cf3110

Texas0001020003
San Diego00121001x5

E_Grossman (3), Snell (1). DP_Texas 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Texas 11, San Diego 11. 2B_Lowe (28), Soto (25). HR_Sánchez 2 (12). SB_Kim (21), A.García (7), Duran (6), Taveras (11), Grisham (11), Tatis Jr. (17). SF_Bogaerts (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Bradford341135
Leclerc L,0-22-312200
Burke251101
Anderson11-310001
W.Smith121101
San Diego
Snell W,8-8541049
Martinez H,14132202
Wilson H,20100010
Suarez H,3100001
Hader S,25-29110021

Burke pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Leclerc (Grisham). WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:08. A_42,943 (40,222).

