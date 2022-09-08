|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Rojas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hummel c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Thomas cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|020
|100
|000
|—
|3
|San Diego
|030
|110
|01x
|—
|6
E_Azocar (3). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 8. 2B_Carroll (3), Kim (25). HR_Varsho 2 (23), Carroll (1), Profar (14), Cronenworth (15), Myers (4). SB_Grisham (6). S_Perdomo (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Henry L,3-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Middleton
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Darvish W,13-7
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Suarez H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hader S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Henry 2 (Soto,Soto).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:03. A_36,948 (40,209).
