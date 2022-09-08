ArizonaSan Diego
Totals29363Totals346106
Rojas 3b2000Kim ss4011
Marte 2b4000Soto rf1000
McCarthy rf4010Grisham cf3110
Rivera 1b4000Machado 3b4000
Varsho dh4222Bell dh3111
Carroll lf4121Profar lf3112
Hummel c2000Myers 1b4111
C.Kelly ph1000Cronenworth 2b4131
Thomas cf2010Nola c4120
Perdomo ss1000Azocar cf-rf4000
Walker ph1000
Difo ss0000

Arizona0201000003
San Diego03011001x6

E_Azocar (3). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 8. 2B_Carroll (3), Kim (25). HR_Varsho 2 (23), Carroll (1), Profar (14), Cronenworth (15), Myers (4). SB_Grisham (6). S_Perdomo (11).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Henry L,3-441-375512
Middleton12-310011
Melancon100011
Mantiply121101
San Diego
Darvish W,13-7653336
Suarez H,9100010
Martinez H,4110002
Hader S,2-3100000

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Henry 2 (Soto,Soto).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:03. A_36,948 (40,209).

