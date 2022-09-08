ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2936348
Rojas 3b200021.274
Marte 2b400001.242
McCarthy rf401001.288
Rivera 1b400002.239
Varsho dh422200.243
Carroll lf412101.281
Hummel c200011.176
b-C.Kelly ph100000.221
Thomas cf201010.249
Perdomo ss100001.194
a-Walker ph100000.237
Difo ss000000.000

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34610635
Kim ss401110.256
Soto rf100001.232
Grisham cf311001.190
Machado 3b400001.297
Bell dh311111.193
Profar lf311210.244
Myers 1b411100.248
Cronenworth 2b413100.244
Nola c412000.245
Azocar cf-rf400001.257

Arizona020100000_360
San Diego03011001x_6101

a-grounded out for Perdomo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hummel in the 9th.

E_Azocar (3). LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 8. 2B_Carroll (3), Kim (25). HR_Varsho 2 (23), off Darvish; Carroll (1), off Darvish; Profar (14), off Henry; Cronenworth (15), off Henry; Myers (4), off Henry. RBIs_Varsho 2 (64), Carroll (7), Profar 2 (55), Cronenworth (71), Myers (30), Bell (11), Kim (51). SB_Grisham (6). CS_Carroll (1). S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; San Diego 4 (Grisham 2, Myers, Kim). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Profar, Azocar. GIDP_Marte, Walker.

DP_San Diego 2 (Myers, Kim, Myers; Cronenworth, Myers).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, L, 3-441-375512705.50
Middleton12-310011261.98
Melancon100011165.09
Mantiply121101142.96
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 13-7653336953.31
Suarez, H, 9100010112.97
Martinez, H, 4110002173.27
Hader, S, 2-3100000915.26

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Suarez 2-0. HBP_Henry 2 (Soto,Soto).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:03. A_36,948 (40,209).

