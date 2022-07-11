San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35610656
Cronenworth 2b-1b423111.241
Machado 3b512101.310
Mazara rf502001.309
Voit dh400102.224
Hosmer 1b300020.273
Kim ss000000.235
Alfaro c411000.263
Grisham cf210021.190
Abrams ss-2b412300.234
Azocar lf400000.233

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36510529
Joe lf511101.267
Blackmon dh422110.268
Cron 1b400103.292
Rodgers 2b401002.254
Iglesias ss401102.296
McMahon 3b300010.235
Grichuk rf422100.244
Díaz c402000.214
Hampson cf401001.228

San Diego101000130_6100
Colorado000100112_5100

LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Mazara (6), Díaz (7), Iglesias (19), Joe (15), Blackmon (16). 3B_Blackmon (3). HR_Cronenworth (8), off Ureña; Machado (15), off Gilbreath; Abrams (2), off Bird; Grichuk (9), off Manaea. RBIs_Voit (36), Cronenworth (45), Machado (51), Abrams 3 (11), Cron (67), Grichuk (37), Iglesias (24), Joe (21), Blackmon (47). SB_McMahon (4). SF_Voit, Cron.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Alfaro 2, Hosmer); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Cron, Joe 2, Grichuk). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 7.

GIDP_Azocar.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, W, 4-461-352215914.09
Crismatt, H, 212-321113291.98
Rogers, S, 24-29132201254.04
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 0-1672233902.66
Gilbreath111103263.76
Bird2-323320273.97
Estévez11-300000114.60

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:01. A_27,592 (50,445).

