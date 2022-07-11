|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|5
|6
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Kim ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.190
|Abrams ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.234
|Azocar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|9
|Joe lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.292
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|San Diego
|101
|000
|130_6
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|112_5
|10
|0
LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Mazara (6), Díaz (7), Iglesias (19), Joe (15), Blackmon (16). 3B_Blackmon (3). HR_Cronenworth (8), off Ureña; Machado (15), off Gilbreath; Abrams (2), off Bird; Grichuk (9), off Manaea. RBIs_Voit (36), Cronenworth (45), Machado (51), Abrams 3 (11), Cron (67), Grichuk (37), Iglesias (24), Joe (21), Blackmon (47). SB_McMahon (4). SF_Voit, Cron.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Alfaro 2, Hosmer); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Cron, Joe 2, Grichuk). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 7.
GIDP_Azocar.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 4-4
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|91
|4.09
|Crismatt, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|1.98
|Rogers, S, 24-29
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|4.04
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|3
|3
|90
|2.66
|Gilbreath
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|3.76
|Bird
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|27
|3.97
|Estévez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:01. A_27,592 (50,445).
