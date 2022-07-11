San DiegoColorado
Totals 35 6 10 6    Totals 36 5 10 5
Crnenworth 2b-1b4231Joe lf5111
Machado 3b5121Blackmon dh4221
Mazara rf5020Cron 1b4001
Voit dh4001Rodgers 2b4010
Hosmer 1b3000Iglesias ss4011
Kim ss0000McMahon 3b3000
Alfaro c4110Grichuk rf4221
Grisham cf2100Díaz c4020
Abrams ss-2b4123Hampson cf4010
Azocar lf4000

San Diego1010001306
Colorado0001001125

DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Mazara (6), Díaz (7), Iglesias (19), Joe (15), Blackmon (16). 3B_Blackmon (3). HR_Cronenworth (8), Machado (15), Abrams (2), Grichuk (9). SB_McMahon (4). SF_Voit (3), Cron (4).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Manaea W,4-461-352215
Crismatt H,212-321113
Rogers S,24-29132201
Colorado
Ureña L,0-1672233
Gilbreath111103
Bird2-323320
Estévez11-300000

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:01. A_27,592 (50,445).

