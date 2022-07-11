|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Crnenworth 2b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Joe lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kim ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Abrams ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Azocar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|101
|000
|130
|—
|6
|Colorado
|000
|100
|112
|—
|5
DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Mazara (6), Díaz (7), Iglesias (19), Joe (15), Blackmon (16). 3B_Blackmon (3). HR_Cronenworth (8), Machado (15), Abrams (2), Grichuk (9). SB_McMahon (4). SF_Voit (3), Cron (4).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:01. A_27,592 (50,445).
