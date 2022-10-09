San DiegoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals346106Totals28010
Profar lf5110Nimmo cf4000
Soto rf4022Marte rf3000
Machado 3b5021Lindor ss3000
Bell dh5110Alonso 1b3010
Cronenworth 2b5000McNeil 2b3000
Myers 1b4000Canha lf3000
Kim ss1300Vogelbach dh3000
Grisham cf2121Escobar 3b3000
Nola c3022Nido c3000

San Diego0201100206
New York0000000000

LOB_San Diego 8, New York 2. 2B_Machado (1). SB_Kim (1). S_Soto (1), Nola (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Musgrove W,1-0710015
Suarez100002
Hader100001
New York
Bassitt L,0-1433332
Peterson121100
Smith110001
Lugo2-320002
Givens1-312211
Díaz110001
May100002

HBP_Smith (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Ben May; Right, Chris Guccione; Left, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:04. A_39,241 (41,922).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you