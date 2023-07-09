|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Pham lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|McNeil rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Alvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|4
|10
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.261
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Odor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.212
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.209
|New York
|000
|000
|020_2
|5
|1
|San Diego
|300
|021
|00x_6
|9
|0
E_Alvarez (8), Hill (3). LOB_New York 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Guillorme (5), Canha (14), Tatis Jr. (20), Sánchez (4). HR_Machado 2 (15), off Scherzer. RBIs_Canha 2 (28), Machado 5 (49), Grisham (25).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Alvarez 2); San Diego 2 (Kim 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; San Diego 2 for 5.
LIDP_Alonso. GIDP_Alvarez, Alonso, Guillorme, Tatis Jr..
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth; Cronenworth, Bogaerts; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Bogaerts, Kim, Bogaerts).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 8-3
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|100
|4.31
|McFarland
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.40
|Hartwig
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.79
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.74
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 8-2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|88
|3.29
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.72
|Morejon
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|5.19
|Cosgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.64
Inherited runners-scored_Hartwig 3-0. HBP_Musgrove 4 (Alonso,McNeil,Baty,Canha), Cosgrove (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:42. A_42,745 (40,222).
