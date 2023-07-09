New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2825228
Nimmo cf310011.266
Pham lf100000.277
Canha lf201200.245
Lindor ss401002.239
Alonso 1b300000.211
McNeil rf301000.253
Stewart dh301011.333
Alvarez c300002.238
Baty 3b300001.244
Guillorme 2b311001.250

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32696410
Kim 2b412001.258
Soto lf300011.265
Tatis Jr. rf422001.288
Machado 3b422500.261
Bogaerts ss401001.253
Cronenworth 1b300011.217
Sánchez c411001.198
Odor dh300013.212
Grisham cf301111.209

New York000000020_251
San Diego30002100x_690

E_Alvarez (8), Hill (3). LOB_New York 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Guillorme (5), Canha (14), Tatis Jr. (20), Sánchez (4). HR_Machado 2 (15), off Scherzer. RBIs_Canha 2 (28), Machado 5 (49), Grisham (25).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Alvarez 2); San Diego 2 (Kim 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; San Diego 2 for 5.

LIDP_Alonso. GIDP_Alvarez, Alonso, Guillorme, Tatis Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth; Cronenworth, Bogaerts; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Bogaerts, Kim, Bogaerts).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, L, 8-35655371004.31
McFarland1-331011255.40
Hartwig12-300000120.79
Leone100002104.74
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 8-2630007883.29
Hill100011133.72
Morejon122210215.19
Cosgrove100000141.64

Inherited runners-scored_Hartwig 3-0. HBP_Musgrove 4 (Alonso,McNeil,Baty,Canha), Cosgrove (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:42. A_42,745 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you