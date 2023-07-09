|New York
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pham lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|San Diego
|300
|021
|00x
|—
|6
E_Alvarez (8), Hill (3). DP_New York 1, San Diego 4. LOB_New York 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Guillorme (5), Canha (14), Tatis Jr. (20), Sánchez (4). HR_Machado 2 (15).
HBP_Musgrove 4 (Alonso,McNeil,Baty,Canha), Cosgrove (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:42. A_42,745 (40,222).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.