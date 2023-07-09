New YorkSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28252Totals32696
Nimmo cf3100Kim 2b4120
Pham lf1000Soto lf3000
Canha lf2012Tatis Jr. rf4220
Lindor ss4010Machado 3b4225
Alonso 1b3000Bogaerts ss4010
McNeil rf3010Cronenworth 1b3000
Stewart dh3010Sánchez c4110
Alvarez c3000Odor dh3000
Baty 3b3000Grisham cf3011
Guillorme 2b3110

New York0000000202
San Diego30002100x6

E_Alvarez (8), Hill (3). DP_New York 1, San Diego 4. LOB_New York 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Guillorme (5), Canha (14), Tatis Jr. (20), Sánchez (4). HR_Machado 2 (15).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Scherzer L,8-3565537
McFarland1-331011
Hartwig12-300000
Leone100002
San Diego
Musgrove W,8-2630007
Hill100011
Morejon122210
Cosgrove100000

HBP_Musgrove 4 (Alonso,McNeil,Baty,Canha), Cosgrove (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:42. A_42,745 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you