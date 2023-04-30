|San Francisco
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Crnenworth 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kim pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wisely 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|110
|200
|000
|—
|4
|San Diego
|000
|030
|03x
|—
|6
E_Bogaerts (2). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Conforto (1), Tatis Jr. (2), Carpenter (6). 3B_Cruz (1). HR_Wade Jr. (5), Davis (6), Haniger (2), Nola (1).
|5
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Cobb (Grisham), García (Davis). WP_Cobb(2).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:52. A_19,633 (20,576).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.