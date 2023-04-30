San FranciscoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36494Totals336106
Wade Jr. 1b4111Tatis Jr. rf4120
Flores ph1000Machado 3b4000
Estrada ss4010Soto lf3121
Pederson dh4010Bogaerts ss4110
Haniger lf4111Crnenworth 2b-1b4111
Conforto rf4110Cruz dh4010
Davis 3b3121Carpenter 1b4122
Yastrzemski cf4021Kim pr-2b0000
Villar 2b0000Nola c4112
Bart c4000Grisham cf2000
Wisely 2b-cf3000
Slater ph1000

San Francisco1102000004
San Diego00003003x6

E_Bogaerts (2). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Conforto (1), Tatis Jr. (2), Carpenter (6). 3B_Cruz (1). HR_Wade Jr. (5), Davis (6), Haniger (2), Nola (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Cobb573307
Alexander H,1100001
Brebbia H,4100003
Ty.Rogers L,0-2 H,41-312211
Doval BS,3-42-321101
San Diego
Darvish694409
García W,1-2200002
Hader S,10-10100000

HBP_Cobb (Grisham), García (Davis). WP_Cobb(2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:52. A_19,633 (20,576).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you