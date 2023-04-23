|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moreno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Marte dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|3
|5
|Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grriel Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|301
|010
|200
|—
|7
|Arizona
|000
|100
|220
|—
|5
DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Carpenter 2 (4), Cronenworth (7), Carroll (6). 3B_Cronenworth (1), Marte (2). HR_Carpenter (3), Thomas (2), Ahmed (1), McCarthy (1). SB_Carroll (8). SF_Cronenworth (2), Carpenter (1), Longoria (1).
|1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:01. A_23,655 (48,359).
