San DiegoArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32787Totals31565
Tatis Jr. rf5010Rojas 2b3000
Soto lf3110Moreno ph1000
Machado 3b5110Marte dh4110
Bogaerts ss3200Carroll lf3120
Cronenworth 1b3222Longoria 3b3001
Carpenter dh3135Smith 1b1000
Kim 2b3000Grriel Jr. ph-1b1001
Grisham cf3000McCarthy rf4111
Nola c4000Thomas cf4111
Ahmed ss4111
Herrera c2000
Perdomo ph1000

San Diego3010102007
Arizona0001002205

DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Carpenter 2 (4), Cronenworth (7), Carroll (6). 3B_Cronenworth (1), Marte (2). HR_Carpenter (3), Thomas (2), Ahmed (1), McCarthy (1). SB_Carroll (8). SF_Cronenworth (2), Carpenter (1), Longoria (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Darvish W,1-252-321155
Honeywell Jr. H,311-322201
Hill122201
Hader S,8-8100001
Arizona
Jameson L,2-1133331
Misiewicz221101
Solomon32-312231
Mantiply1-321101
Ruiz100002
Ginkel100001

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:01. A_23,655 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

