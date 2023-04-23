San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3278767
Tatis Jr. rf501000.167
Soto lf311022.198
Machado 3b511000.220
Bogaerts ss320020.330
Cronenworth 1b322200.231
Carpenter dh313500.238
Kim 2b300011.194
Grisham cf300011.205
Nola c400003.132

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3156558
Rojas 2b300010.293
c-Moreno ph100000.288
Marte dh411002.280
Carroll lf312010.280
Longoria 3b300101.263
Smith 1b100020.321
a-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b100100.263
McCarthy rf411101.150
Thomas cf411101.188
Ahmed ss411101.304
Herrera c200011.227
b-Perdomo ph100001.356

San Diego301010200_780
Arizona000100220_560

a-grounded out for Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th. c-popped out for Rojas in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Carpenter 2 (4), Cronenworth (7), Carroll (6). 3B_Cronenworth (1), Marte (2). HR_Carpenter (3), off Solomon; Thomas (2), off Honeywell Jr.; Ahmed (1), off Honeywell Jr.; McCarthy (1), off Hill. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (11), Carpenter 5 (13), Longoria (4), Thomas (6), Ahmed (7), Gurriel Jr. (11), McCarthy (3). SB_Carroll (8). SF_Cronenworth, Carpenter, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Nola 2, Kim); Arizona 3 (McCarthy 3). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Machado, McCarthy.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Smith).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 1-252-3211551023.00
Honeywell Jr., H, 311-322201252.63
Hill122201113.27
Hader, S, 8-8100001100.82
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jameson, L, 2-1133331433.71
Misiewicz221101313.38
Solomon32-312231519.82
Mantiply1-321101136.75
Ruiz100002195.06
Ginkel100001164.35

Inherited runners-scored_Honeywell Jr. 3-0, Mantiply 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:01. A_23,655 (48,359).

