|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|6
|7
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.198
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.330
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.238
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.132
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|5
|8
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|c-Moreno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Marte dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.321
|a-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.150
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|b-Perdomo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|San Diego
|301
|010
|200_7
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|220_5
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th. c-popped out for Rojas in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Carpenter 2 (4), Cronenworth (7), Carroll (6). 3B_Cronenworth (1), Marte (2). HR_Carpenter (3), off Solomon; Thomas (2), off Honeywell Jr.; Ahmed (1), off Honeywell Jr.; McCarthy (1), off Hill. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (11), Carpenter 5 (13), Longoria (4), Thomas (6), Ahmed (7), Gurriel Jr. (11), McCarthy (3). SB_Carroll (8). SF_Cronenworth, Carpenter, Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Nola 2, Kim); Arizona 3 (McCarthy 3). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Machado, McCarthy.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Smith).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|102
|3.00
|Honeywell Jr., H, 3
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|2.63
|Hill
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3.27
|Hader, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.82
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jameson, L, 2-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|43
|3.71
|Misiewicz
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|3.38
|Solomon
|3
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|51
|9.82
|Mantiply
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6.75
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.06
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored_Honeywell Jr. 3-0, Mantiply 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:01. A_23,655 (48,359).
