San DiegoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34787Totals34171
Profar lf3223Nimmo cf4010
Soto rf4000Lindor ss3000
Machado 3b4111McNeil 2b4010
Bell dh4112Alonso 1b4010
Cronenworth 2b4000Vogelbach dh4000
Myers 1b4000Marte rf4020
Kim ss3120Canha lf4000
Grisham cf4111Escobar 3b3121
Nola c4110Nido c2000
Guillorme ph1000
McCann c0000
Álvarez ph1000

San Diego2100400007
New York0000100001

LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), Grisham (1), Profar (1), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Darvish W,1-0761104
Suarez100000
García110011
New York
Scherzer L,0-142-377704
May11-300012
Lugo100011
Peterson100002
Givens110002

HBP_Darvish (Lindor). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:02. A_41,621 (41,922).

