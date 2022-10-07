|San Diego
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Profar lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kim ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|210
|040
|000
|—
|7
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), Grisham (1), Profar (1), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2).
|4
|7
|7
|7
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Darvish (Lindor). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:02. A_41,621 (41,922).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.