FGFTReb
LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Christmas185-60-12-82310
Granlund312-70-01-1304
Watson232-32-22-7546
Napper367-131-30-24116
Wade377-113-32-70222
Lliteras200-80-00-2130
Nkereuwem173-74-40-11210
Darden160-50-01-3030
J.Williams20-00-00-0100
Totals20026-6010-138-31171868

Percentages: FG .433, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wade 5-8, Napper 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Granlund 0-4, Lliteras 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Napper 5, Wade 3, Christmas 2, Darden, Granlund).

Steals: 6 (Granlund 2, Napper, Nkereuwem, Wade, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Delaire316-102-51-52414
Lynch40-20-00-1000
Sisoho Jawara362-90-02-5505
Townsend366-80-00-11115
E.Williams80-10-01-4010
McKinney304-96-71-52115
Earlington296-131-14-103413
Turner182-40-00-2125
Pierre71-11-21-2014
Gultekin10-00-00-0010
Totals20027-5710-1510-35141571

Percentages: FG .474, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Townsend 3-4, Pierre 1-1, Turner 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Sisoho Jawara 1-3, Earlington 0-1, J.Delaire 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (J.Delaire).

Turnovers: 14 (Townsend 4, Earlington 2, McKinney 2, Turner 2, Gultekin, J.Delaire, Lynch, Sisoho Jawara).

Steals: 8 (McKinney 3, Townsend 2, Earlington, J.Delaire, Pierre).

Technical Fouls: None.

Longwood264268
San Diego343771

A_652 (5,100).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

