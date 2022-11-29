|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONGWOOD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Christmas
|18
|5-6
|0-1
|2-8
|2
|3
|10
|Granlund
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|4
|Watson
|23
|2-3
|2-2
|2-7
|5
|4
|6
|Napper
|36
|7-13
|1-3
|0-2
|4
|1
|16
|Wade
|37
|7-11
|3-3
|2-7
|0
|2
|22
|Lliteras
|20
|0-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Nkereuwem
|17
|3-7
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Darden
|16
|0-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|J.Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|10-13
|8-31
|17
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .433, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wade 5-8, Napper 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Granlund 0-4, Lliteras 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Napper 5, Wade 3, Christmas 2, Darden, Granlund).
Steals: 6 (Granlund 2, Napper, Nkereuwem, Wade, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Delaire
|31
|6-10
|2-5
|1-5
|2
|4
|14
|Lynch
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sisoho Jawara
|36
|2-9
|0-0
|2-5
|5
|0
|5
|Townsend
|36
|6-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|15
|E.Williams
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinney
|30
|4-9
|6-7
|1-5
|2
|1
|15
|Earlington
|29
|6-13
|1-1
|4-10
|3
|4
|13
|Turner
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Pierre
|7
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Gultekin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|10-15
|10-35
|14
|15
|71
Percentages: FG .474, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Townsend 3-4, Pierre 1-1, Turner 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Sisoho Jawara 1-3, Earlington 0-1, J.Delaire 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (J.Delaire).
Turnovers: 14 (Townsend 4, Earlington 2, McKinney 2, Turner 2, Gultekin, J.Delaire, Lynch, Sisoho Jawara).
Steals: 8 (McKinney 3, Townsend 2, Earlington, J.Delaire, Pierre).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Longwood
|26
|42
|—
|68
|San Diego
|34
|37
|—
|71
A_652 (5,100).
