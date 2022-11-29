LONGWOOD (4-4)
Christmas 5-6 0-1 10, Granlund 2-7 0-0 4, Watson 2-3 2-2 6, Napper 7-13 1-3 16, Wade 7-11 3-3 22, Lliteras 0-8 0-0 0, Nkereuwem 3-7 4-4 10, Darden 0-5 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-13 68.
SAN DIEGO (5-3)
J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71.
Halftime_San Diego 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 6-22 (Wade 5-8, Napper 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Granlund 0-4, Lliteras 0-6), San Diego 7-16 (Townsend 3-4, Pierre 1-1, Turner 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Sisoho Jawara 1-3, Earlington 0-1, J.Delaire 0-2). Rebounds_Longwood 31 (Christmas 8), San Diego 35 (Earlington 10). Assists_Longwood 17 (Watson 5), San Diego 14 (Sisoho Jawara 5). Total Fouls_Longwood 18, San Diego 15. A_652 (5,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.