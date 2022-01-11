SAN DIEGO (8-7)
Gultekin 5-11 0-0 11, Parrish 3-3 1-2 7, Brown 4-10 2-2 10, Calcaterra 2-9 7-8 12, McKinney 3-7 1-2 7, Monroe 0-5 4-6 4, Earlington 5-11 5-5 16, Berger 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-59 20-25 72.
PEPPERDINE (6-11)
Fisher 4-15 4-4 14, Zidek 3-7 2-2 10, Mallette 3-15 1-1 8, Mitchell 1-6 1-2 4, Smith 7-13 0-0 15, Polk 0-2 0-0 0, Basham 3-4 1-1 7, Lewis 1-7 0-0 2, Munson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-72 9-10 62.
Halftime_San Diego 34-27. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 4-16 (Berger 1-2, Gultekin 1-2, Calcaterra 1-4, Earlington 1-5, Monroe 0-1, McKinney 0-2), Pepperdine 7-22 (Zidek 2-4, Fisher 2-5, Smith 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Mallette 1-7, Lewis 0-1). Rebounds_San Diego 38 (Brown 10), Pepperdine 37 (Fisher 9). Assists_San Diego 11 (Calcaterra 5), Pepperdine 13 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_San Diego 14, Pepperdine 24. A_50 (3,104).