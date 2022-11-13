|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NJIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|39
|7-16
|11-14
|0-9
|3
|3
|28
|Diakite
|30
|6-8
|0-0
|5-10
|1
|4
|12
|Osawe
|21
|2-7
|1-4
|0-4
|1
|3
|6
|Gray
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|Sullivan
|38
|4-14
|2-5
|1-4
|4
|2
|11
|Faison
|20
|2-3
|2-3
|3-5
|1
|3
|7
|Anderson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|de Graaf
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hess
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Nankin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|16-26
|9-35
|12
|19
|64
Percentages: FG .396, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Coleman 3-10, Faison 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Osawe 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Gray 0-1, Hess 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Faison, Sullivan).
Turnovers: 8 (Gray 3, Coleman 2, Diakite 2, Anderson).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Delaire
|36
|5-13
|0-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|12
|Earlington
|31
|2-7
|9-9
|1-5
|2
|2
|15
|McKinney
|30
|1-3
|3-3
|1-5
|5
|2
|5
|Townsend
|36
|8-15
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|2
|21
|Williams
|37
|6-16
|3-6
|6-12
|2
|3
|16
|Turner
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Lynch
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Gultekin
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Nyarko
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Pierre
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|16-21
|11-36
|14
|20
|74
Percentages: FG .400, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Townsend 4-7, J.Delaire 2-4, Earlington 2-5, Lynch 1-2, Williams 1-2, Gultekin 0-1, Turner 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Delaire 2).
Turnovers: 6 (Earlington, Gultekin, McKinney, Nyarko, Pierre, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Williams 2, J.Delaire, McKinney).
Technical Fouls: Gultekin, 9:51 second.
|NJIT
|33
|31
|—
|64
|San Diego
|39
|35
|—
|74
A_835 (5,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.