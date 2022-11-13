FGFTReb
NJITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman397-1611-140-93328
Diakite306-80-05-101412
Osawe212-71-40-4136
Gray240-20-00-3210
Sullivan384-142-51-44211
Faison202-32-33-5137
Anderson100-10-00-0010
de Graaf90-10-00-0010
Hess80-10-00-0010
Nankin10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5316-269-35121964

Percentages: FG .396, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Coleman 3-10, Faison 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Osawe 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Gray 0-1, Hess 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Faison, Sullivan).

Turnovers: 8 (Gray 3, Coleman 2, Diakite 2, Anderson).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Delaire365-130-21-72212
Earlington312-79-91-52215
McKinney301-33-31-5525
Townsend368-151-12-62221
Williams376-163-66-122316
Turner90-10-00-0120
Lynch82-40-00-1005
Gultekin70-10-00-0040
Nyarko30-00-00-0010
Pierre30-00-00-0020
Totals20024-6016-2111-36142074

Percentages: FG .400, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Townsend 4-7, J.Delaire 2-4, Earlington 2-5, Lynch 1-2, Williams 1-2, Gultekin 0-1, Turner 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Delaire 2).

Turnovers: 6 (Earlington, Gultekin, McKinney, Nyarko, Pierre, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Williams 2, J.Delaire, McKinney).

Technical Fouls: Gultekin, 9:51 second.

NJIT333164
San Diego393574

A_835 (5,100).

