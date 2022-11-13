NJIT (0-3)
Coleman 7-16 11-14 28, Diakite 6-8 0-0 12, Osawe 2-7 1-4 6, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Sullivan 4-14 2-5 11, Faison 2-3 2-3 7, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, de Graaf 0-1 0-0 0, Hess 0-1 0-0 0, Nankin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 16-26 64.
SAN DIEGO (3-0)
J.Delaire 5-13 0-2 12, Earlington 2-7 9-9 15, McKinney 1-3 3-3 5, Townsend 8-15 1-1 21, Williams 6-16 3-6 16, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Lynch 2-4 0-0 5, Gultekin 0-1 0-0 0, Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 16-21 74.
Halftime_San Diego 39-33. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 6-22 (Coleman 3-10, Faison 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Osawe 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Gray 0-1, Hess 0-1), San Diego 10-22 (Townsend 4-7, J.Delaire 2-4, Earlington 2-5, Lynch 1-2, Williams 1-2, Gultekin 0-1, Turner 0-1). Rebounds_NJIT 35 (Diakite 10), San Diego 36 (Williams 12). Assists_NJIT 12 (Sullivan 4), San Diego 14 (McKinney 5). Total Fouls_NJIT 19, San Diego 20. A_835 (5,100).
