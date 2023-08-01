San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3689836
Kim 2b502101.281
Tatis Jr. rf511201.270
Soto lf522401.275
Machado 3b400000.258
Bogaerts ss400000.262
Cronenworth 1b412000.222
Campusano c411000.274
Sánchez dh300012.204
1-Batten pr-dh010000.353
Grisham cf221121.210

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals385125410
Profar lf523000.245
Tovar ss311010.257
McMahon 3b422410.262
Díaz c503002.275
Rodgers 2b501102.222
Jones rf300020.268
Montero dh500002.211
Toglia 1b401003.194
B.Doyle cf401001.196

San Diego001040012_890
Colorado100000301_5120

1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 11. 2B_Tatis Jr. (24), B.Doyle (7), Díaz 3 (19). HR_Soto (21), off T.Doyle; Soto (22), off Kinley; McMahon (18), off Wilson. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (55), Soto 4 (68), Grisham (34), Kim (40), McMahon 4 (56), Rodgers (1). SB_Cronenworth (6), Kim (22). S_Tovar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Soto 2); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Montero 4). RISP_San Diego 4 for 9; Colorado 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Jones, Rodgers.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Avila451137881.00
Honeywell Jr.232201354.05
Wilson, H, 21121101192.60
Suarez, W, 1-0110000151.50
Hill1-311110154.22
Hader, S, 26-302-300001100.89
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lambert, L, 2-241-344422795.07
T.Doyle22-311102242.08
Kinley111101129.00
Bird132211314.24

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-2, Hader 1-0, T.Doyle 3-3. WP_Avila(2).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:01. A_27,417 (50,144).

