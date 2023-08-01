|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|3
|6
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.275
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|1-Batten pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Grisham cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.210
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|4
|10
|Profar lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.262
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Montero dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|San Diego
|001
|040
|012_8
|9
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|301_5
|12
|0
1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 11. 2B_Tatis Jr. (24), B.Doyle (7), Díaz 3 (19). HR_Soto (21), off T.Doyle; Soto (22), off Kinley; McMahon (18), off Wilson. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (55), Soto 4 (68), Grisham (34), Kim (40), McMahon 4 (56), Rodgers (1). SB_Cronenworth (6), Kim (22). S_Tovar.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Soto 2); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Montero 4). RISP_San Diego 4 for 9; Colorado 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Jones, Rodgers.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Avila
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|88
|1.00
|Honeywell Jr.
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|35
|4.05
|Wilson, H, 21
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.60
|Suarez, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.50
|Hill
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|4.22
|Hader, S, 26-30
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.89
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 2-2
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|79
|5.07
|T.Doyle
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.08
|Kinley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
|Bird
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|4.24
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-2, Hader 1-0, T.Doyle 3-3. WP_Avila(2).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:01. A_27,417 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.