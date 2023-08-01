San DiegoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36898Totals385125
Kim 2b5021Profar lf5230
Tatis Jr. rf5112Tovar ss3110
Soto lf5224McMahon 3b4224
Machado 3b4000Díaz c5030
Bogaerts ss4000Rodgers 2b5011
Cronenworth 1b4120Jones rf3000
Campusano c4110Montero dh5000
Sánchez dh3000Toglia 1b4010
Batten pr-dh0100B.Doyle cf4010
Grisham cf2211

San Diego0010400128
Colorado1000003015

LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 11. 2B_Tatis Jr. (24), B.Doyle (7), Díaz 3 (19). HR_Soto 2 (22), McMahon (18). SB_Cronenworth (6), Kim (22). S_Tovar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Avila451137
Honeywell Jr.232201
Wilson H,21121101
Suarez W,1-0110000
Hill1-311110
Hader S,26-302-300001
Colorado
Lambert L,2-241-344422
T.Doyle22-311102
Kinley111101
Bird132211

Honeywell Jr. pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Avila(2).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:01. A_27,417 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

