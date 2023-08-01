|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Profar lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Montero dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Batten pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|San Diego
|001
|040
|012
|—
|8
|Colorado
|100
|000
|301
|—
|5
LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 11. 2B_Tatis Jr. (24), B.Doyle (7), Díaz 3 (19). HR_Soto 2 (22), McMahon (18). SB_Cronenworth (6), Kim (22). S_Tovar (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Avila
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Honeywell Jr.
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Wilson H,21
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Suarez W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hader S,26-30
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Lambert L,2-2
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|T.Doyle
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kinley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bird
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
Honeywell Jr. pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Avila(2).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:01. A_27,417 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.