Los AngelesSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30363Totals348117
Betts rf4120Kim 2b4110
Freeman 1b4011Tatis Jr. rf3100
Smith c3111Soto lf4121
J.Martinez dh3010Machado 3b4223
Rosario 2b3000Bogaerts ss4010
Peralta ph-lf1000Cronenworth 1b4121
Taylor 3b3100Choi dh1000
Outman cf3010Cooper ph-dh3110
Hernández lf-2b3001Sánchez c3110
Rojas ss3000Grisham cf4012

Los Angeles1100100003
San Diego00010007x8

E_Hernández (1), Ferguson (2), Soto (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Betts (29). HR_Smith (14), Machado (21). SB_Taylor 2 (9), Smith (2), Freeman (15). SF_Hernández (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Grove11-310004
Yarbrough41-331103
Graterol H,1311-310001
Almonte L,3-2 H,101-313321
Ferguson BS,2-51-354010
Vesia1-300000
San Diego
Snell543348
Wilson100001
N.Martinez W,5-4210011
Kerr110000

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:56. A_42,567 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you