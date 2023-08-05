|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|7
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tatis Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rosario 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Taylor 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|110
|010
|000
|—
|3
|San Diego
|000
|100
|07x
|—
|8
E_Hernández (1), Ferguson (2), Soto (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Betts (29). HR_Smith (14), Machado (21). SB_Taylor 2 (9), Smith (2), Freeman (15). SF_Hernández (1).
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:56. A_42,567 (40,222).
