|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|1
|13
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Vierling cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Stott ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|2
|10
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|Myers 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Kim ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Au.Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Philadelphia
|040
|000
|010_5
|8
|0
|San Diego
|020
|050
|10x_8
|13
|1
a-struck out for Sosa in the 7th.
E_Soto (1). LOB_Philadelphia 3, San Diego 8. 2B_Vierling (1), Harper (1), Machado (1), Soto (1). HR_Hoskins (1), off Suarez; Drury (1), off Aa.Nola; Bell (1), off Aa.Nola; Machado (1), off Robertson. RBIs_Bohm (1), Vierling (1), Sosa (1), Schwarber (2), Hoskins (1), Drury 3 (3), Bell 2 (2), Au.Nola (1), Soto (1), Machado (1). SB_Schwarber (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Segura, Realmuto); San Diego 5 (Grisham 3, Cronenworth 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 11; San Diego 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Schwarber, Bohm. GIDP_Harper.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Kim, Drury).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Aa.Nola, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|6
|81
|11.57
|Hand
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Inf
|Bellatti
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Robertson
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|13.50
|Gibson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 1-0
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|89
|7.20
|Martinez, H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|0.00
|Suarez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Hader, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
Hand pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-2, Bellatti 2-0, Gibson 2-0. HBP_Hand (Cronenworth).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:57. A_44,607 (40,209).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.