PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34585113
Schwarber lf300110.333
Hoskins 1b411101.125
Realmuto c401001.125
Harper dh412000.375
Castellanos rf411002.143
Bohm 3b411102.143
Segura 2b400002.000
Vierling cf411103.250
Sosa ss201101.500
a-Stott ph-ss100001.000

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals378138210
Profar lf411012.143
Soto rf511101.125
Machado 3b513102.333
Cronenworth 2b411002.143
Drury 1b412300.500
Myers 1b000000.333
Bell dh413201.375
Kim ss311010.167
Grisham cf400002.000
Au.Nola c411100.143

Philadelphia040000010_580
San Diego02005010x_8131

a-struck out for Sosa in the 7th.

E_Soto (1). LOB_Philadelphia 3, San Diego 8. 2B_Vierling (1), Harper (1), Machado (1), Soto (1). HR_Hoskins (1), off Suarez; Drury (1), off Aa.Nola; Bell (1), off Aa.Nola; Machado (1), off Robertson. RBIs_Bohm (1), Vierling (1), Sosa (1), Schwarber (2), Hoskins (1), Drury 3 (3), Bell 2 (2), Au.Nola (1), Soto (1), Machado (1). SB_Schwarber (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Segura, Realmuto); San Diego 5 (Grisham 3, Cronenworth 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 11; San Diego 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Schwarber, Bohm. GIDP_Harper.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Kim, Drury).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Aa.Nola, L, 0-142-3766068111.57
Hand02110015Inf
Bellatti1-300011130.00
Brogdon100002200.00
Robertson2-3311002313.50
Gibson11-310011260.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 1-0554416897.20
Martinez, H, 1210003300.00
Suarez121101139.00
Hader, S, 1-1100003130.00

Hand pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-2, Bellatti 2-0, Gibson 2-0. HBP_Hand (Cronenworth).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:57. A_44,607 (40,209).

