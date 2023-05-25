|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|7
|9
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Cronenworth 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Soto lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|.262
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Odor 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.221
|Kim 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Dixon ph-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.194
|Sullivan c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|d-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|5
|4
|9
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|García 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Meneses dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|e-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Smith 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Adams c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.323
|c-Ruiz ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|San Diego
|020
|030
|003_8
|9
|2
|Washington
|100
|000
|500_6
|12
|1
a-hit by pitch for Kim in the 2nd. b-singled for Garrett in the 7th. c-singled for Adams in the 7th. d-struck out for Sullivan in the 8th. e-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 9th.
E_Kim (3), Martinez (1), Irvin (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Washington 10. 2B_Odor (5), Dixon (1), Smith (4), Candelario (14). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Grisham (5), off Irvin; Odor (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Grisham 2 (14), Bogaerts (19), Odor 5 (14), Meneses (25), Candelario (20), Dickerson (4), Smith (14), Ruiz (18). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Bogaerts (5), Grisham (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Dixon, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Odor); Washington 5 (Smith 2, Thomas, Abrams 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 16; Washington 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Carpenter.
DP_Washington 1 (Smith, Abrams, Smith).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|99
|5.04
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.38
|Hill
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|4.15
|Martinez, BS, 1-3
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|26
|2.98
|Carlton, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Hader, S, 13-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.86
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|76
|5.32
|Machado
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|6.43
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.26
|Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.58
|Finnegan, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.50
|Harvey, L, 2-2, BS, 2-6
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|28
|3.86
Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 2-2. HBP_Irvin (Dixon), Snell (Candelario). WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:19. A_17,524 (41,376).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.