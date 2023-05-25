San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3589879
Tatis Jr. rf411011.258
Cronenworth 1b-2b411011.211
Soto lf121040.262
Bogaerts ss511102.254
Carpenter dh500003.188
Odor 2b-3b512500.221
Kim 3b000000.237
a-Dixon ph-1b412000.208
Grisham cf311210.194
Sullivan c300001.186
d-Cruz ph100001.250
Nola c000000.140

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38612549
Thomas rf411011.293
García 2b512001.262
Meneses dh512101.298
Candelario 3b411101.258
Garrett lf300002.244
b-Dickerson ph-lf111100.300
e-Vargas ph100001.324
Smith 1b512101.282
Call cf401011.219
Adams c101020.323
c-Ruiz ph-c101100.234
Abrams ss400000.238

San Diego020030003_892
Washington100000500_6121

a-hit by pitch for Kim in the 2nd. b-singled for Garrett in the 7th. c-singled for Adams in the 7th. d-struck out for Sullivan in the 8th. e-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 9th.

E_Kim (3), Martinez (1), Irvin (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Washington 10. 2B_Odor (5), Dixon (1), Smith (4), Candelario (14). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Grisham (5), off Irvin; Odor (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Grisham 2 (14), Bogaerts (19), Odor 5 (14), Meneses (25), Candelario (20), Dickerson (4), Smith (14), Ruiz (18). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Bogaerts (5), Grisham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Dixon, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Odor); Washington 5 (Smith 2, Thomas, Abrams 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 16; Washington 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Carpenter.

DP_Washington 1 (Smith, Abrams, Smith).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell541146995.04
Honeywell Jr.110001213.38
Hill033300104.15
Martinez, BS, 1-3142100262.98
Carlton, W, 1-010000090.00
Hader, S, 13-15100002110.86
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin422244765.32
Machado133311276.43
Thompson100010124.26
Ward100010134.58
Finnegan, H, 3110002224.50
Harvey, L, 2-2, BS, 2-6133302283.86

Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 2-2. HBP_Irvin (Dixon), Snell (Candelario). WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:19. A_17,524 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you